BMC to start surveying senior citizens with comorbidities

Queue for food for home less people in new Delhi on Tuesday. Queue for food for home less people in new Delhi on Tuesday.

The BMC on Tuesday issued a circular stating that it will start surveying senior citizens with comorbidities, who live in slums. The decision came after its data of COVID-19 cases and deaths showed that senior citizens with comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension and chronic respiratory disease, are at increased risk of contracting the virus, officials said.

For this purpose, BMC will form a team of NSS and community health volunteers. “BMC officials will visit every household and prepare a database of senior citizens. Officials will also check if they are taking proper medication for their health issues. If not, they will be sent to the nearest dispensary,” said an official from the health department. The team will advise them to make sure that they report to a health facility if their condition deteriorated.

Officials said the team will have pulse oxymeter to check the oxygen level. “If the oxygen level is less than 95 per cent, they will be referred to non-COVID hospitals for oxygen therapy,” said official.

