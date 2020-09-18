BMC to start process to elect chairman of four panels on September 28

While new members were to be nominated in April, but due to Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown, the process was postponed.

After getting the state government nod, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to hold elections to fill the posts of chairman and members of four statutory committees.

The one-year term of many members of the four committees — standing committee, improvement committee, education committee and BEST committee — ended in March. While new members were to be nominated in April, but due to Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown, the process was postponed.

According to officials, terms of 13 members each on the standing and improvement committees ended in March while 11 members from the education committee and eight from BEST committee resigned after their terms got over. Now, names of new members will be nominated in the House on September 28.

Once new members are appointed, elections for the posts of chairman will be held via video-conferencing, officials said.

“Until a chairman for each committee is elected, no meetings can be held. The whole process will take at least one to two weeks after new members are nominated,” said a BMC official.

Currently, all four committees have Shiv Sena corporators as their chairman. With Sena having maximum number of corporators, elections for the post of chairman is unlikely to witness any change. While Sena has 97 corporators, BJP has 83, followed by the Congress with 29 corporators, NCP eight and Samajwadi Party six corporators.

Besides, elections for chairman of six special committees — works committee (city), works committee (suburbs), market and garden committee, women and child welfare committee, public health committee and law committee — will also be held.

The General Body meeting is likely to witness political drama as BJP will insist a discussion on ‘no confidence motion’ moved against mayor Kishori Pednekar who will chair the meeting.

