BMC to spend Rs 104 crore on operation and maintenance of Covid-19 jumbo centers

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend Rs 104.89 crore on operation and maintenance of newly set up Covid-19 jumbo centers. In anticipation of third wave of Covid-19, the civic body has made arrangements of 5,908 beds including 738 ICU beds and 200 for pediatric patients in five jumbo centers.

While work of three new jumbo Covid-19 centers at Malad, Kanjurmarg and Somaiya Ground in Sion has been completed recently, the BMC has created 100 ICU beds in BKC jumbo center and 730 beds in Dahisar. Covid centers at Malad, Kanjurmarg and Sion was constructed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Authority (MMRDA), Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and CIDCO respectively in the last three months.

The BMC has finalised five agencies who will run these facilities which also includes providing doctors and nursing staffs. Earlier, BMC had invited expression of interest (EOI) for appointing agencies for operation and maintenance of these five facilities.

Agencies will look after operation and maintenance for the next three months or till the time Covid-19 gets over. The BMC will spend Rs 104.89 crore on handling of these 5,808 beds.

Experts and doctors said that third wave of Covid-19 could hit city in next couple of weeks. The daily cases of Covid-19 in Mumbai has recorded slight spike from 300 to 450 in the last one month. Experts have also warned that this wave will impact children more as they are not vaccinated. However, officials said that the intensity of the third wave could not be as severe as second wave.

According to the data, Malad jumbo center will be the biggest among these five with 2,170 beds including 190 ICU and 1,536 oxygenated ones. Following this, 1700 beds in Kanjurmarg, 1100 beds in Somaiya in Sion jumbo center will be set up. A proposal of appointing agencies for operation and maintenance will be tabled in Standing Committee for approval on Wednesday.

Earlier, during the first wave of Covid-19, the BMC had set up six jumbo centers that had proved crucial in fight against the pandemic.