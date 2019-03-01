BMC to spend Rs 10 cr to desilt 1.3-km stretch of Mithi river before monsoon

MITHI RIVER’S city stretch of 1.3 km will be cleaned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the cost of Rs 10 crore.

This stretch, from Bandra-Sion Link Road to Mahim Creek, is the final stretch after which it meets the Arabian Sea. According to officials from the storm water drain (SWD) department, the contractor will have to find land to dump the removed silt from the river, making this task expensive.

The BMC spends crores on cleaning the Mithi before monsoon. This time, the civic body has divided the task into four parts: two in eastern, one western and city. The 17.9-km Mithi begins from Powai and ends at Mahim Creek.

A BMC official said, “The cleaning cost is high due to non-availability of land for dumping the silt. The first phase of desilting will begin on April 1 and go on till May 31. We remove 70 per cent of the silt, and the rest after the monsoon.”