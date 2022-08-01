BMC to spend additional Rs 15 crore on underground water tank in Hindmata

August 1, 2022 12:55:06 am
THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend an additional Rs 15 crore on the city’s first underground water tank to prevent flooding in central Mumbai’s Hindmata area. The funds will be spent on the construction of four more pumps for a water tank below St Xavier’s Ground, officials said.
At present, there are only two pumps, which are inadequate during heavy rainfall, civic officials said.
To stop the yearly flooding in the Hindmata area during monsoon, the civic body had taken up the construction of underground water tanks to store rainwater. BMC has spent Rs 110 crore for flood mitigation including the construction of underwater tanks and a pumping station to pump out water from the storage tanks into the open drains.
Last year, the corporation started constructing two underground tanks at Pramod Mahajan Park in Dadar and St Xavier’s Ground in Parel. Along with this, a pumping station was constructed in the space below the Hindmata flyover.
