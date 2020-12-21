BMC to set up vaccination centre in Cooper hospital

Members of Mumbai Task Force said the Cooper centre will have a waiting room to register, immunisation room and an attached ward to observe participants for half an hour. (Representational)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will set up an ideal vaccination centre in Dr RN Cooper hospital, whose model will then be replicated in other places.

A separate building opposite hospital canteen with separate entrance has been earmarked as a vaccination centre. Members of Mumbai Task Force said the Cooper centre will have a waiting room to register, immunisation room and an attached ward to observe participants for half an hour. To monitor them, a special team of ICU specialists, nurses, and specialists like cardiologists, nephrologists, respiratory medicine specialists will be roped in. The centre, once set-up and functional, will be replicated in seven other vaccination centres across the city.

“Since it is a new vaccine, we have advised to create a specialist team to observe each person for half an hour after the immunisation shot. Allergic reactions, especially anaphylaxis, can occur within minutes and have to be dealt with immediately. It will help if vaccination centres are close to hospitals in initial phases of immunisation so that we can learn to deal with adverse events,” said Dr Anil Pachnekar, member of the Task Force. Other mild adverse events associated with vaccination are nausea, vomiting and fever. In few and rare cases, bells palsy (facial paralysis) has been associated with Covid-19 vaccines.

A senior official from Cooper hospital said the vaccination centre will be ready by this weekend. A ward with 30-40 beds will be allocated in the observation room. “We are preparing a team to post in the vaccination centre. Any case that suffers adverse reaction will be transferred to hospital if serious,” the senior doctor said.

The civic body has already begun training of staff to vaccine. The training sessions will be over by January 7. So far, eight vaccination centres in KEM, Sion, Nair, Cooper, Bhabha Bandra, Rajawadi, Bhabha Kurla and Jogeshwari Trauma hospital have been identified. Each peripheral hospital will be attached with a medical college to refer cases of adverse reaction post immunisation.

The central government has also instructed the state to begin collating data on front-line workers such as sanitation, waste management staff, engineers, vehicle drivers, BEST staff, cemetery staff and civic staffers. The data will be collected and sent to the Nodal Officer identified by the Urban Development Department by December 25.

Meanwhile, the BMC has floated a tender to instal storage system in its Kanjurmarg building, which will act as a nodal vaccination store facility. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said the facility will have two walk-in coolers of 40 cubic metres at a temperature of 2-8 degrees Celsius, one walk-in freezer of 20 cubic metres with -15 to -250 degrees Celsius temperature and several ice-lined refrigerators (ILR). BMC will get 17 ILRs, eight of which will be kept in vaccination centres. Each vehicle carrying vaccines will have a police escort for security.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.