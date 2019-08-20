BMC to set up social media management teams for all departments

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend about Rs 6 crore on setting up social media management teams. The civic body will appoint 31 information technology (IT) assistants, all from the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Limited (MAHA-IT), in various departments. A proposal to award a contract of Rs 5.80 crore will be tabled in the Standing Committee meeting.

Advertising

The proposal states the civic body will hire 21 people from seven zonal offices, three in the Disaster Management Cell and one each in Roads, Public Relations, Bridges, Gardens, Health, Solid Waste Management and Storm Water Department to handle social media accounts. Besides this, four technical staff members-three content designers and one social media expert will be hired for the headquarters.

The contract to look after the Corporation’s social media will be valid for three years. Those hired for this will look after Twitter accounts of the departments and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) 24*7 mobile application. Accounts for all other BMC departments will also be made.