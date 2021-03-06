BMC to set up skating rink, volleyball court in Seweree & Matunga

BMC will set up a skating rink and a volleyball court as part of the development of two open spaces in Seweree and Matunga.(Representational)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will set up a skating rink and a volleyball court as part of the development of two open spaces in Seweree and Matunga. BMC officials said Jubilee Mill maidan in Seweree will have its first dedicated skating track in the municipal garden, while Rustamji Tirandaj Garden in Matunga will house the volleyball court.

The BMC has proposed beautification of the gardens which includes repairing of the entrance gate, seating area for senior citizens, reconstruction of boundary wall, construction of walking track and toilets, installation of lights and initiation of horticulture works. These proposals were cleared in the civic general body meeting on Friday.

“In municipal grounds, there are spaces for cricket, football and basketball courts. In Nare Park, Parel, work on dedicated kabaddi and kho-kho areas is on. Developing such sporting areas in municipal gardens will help overall grooming of children,” said an official from the Garden Cell, which is executing the project.

According to the proposal, for Rustamji Tirandaj Garden, the BMC will spend about Rs 1.35 crore, while the Jubilee Garden work will cost Rs 1.86 crore. The BMC has set a deadline of eight months to complete the project since the contract is awarded.

This year, the BMC has decided to upgrade five gardens in each ward having modern facilities. Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal in his budget speech underscored the necessity of upgrading health facilities.

“There is a need for maximum open spaces and gardens in the city which will provide a healthy and pollution-free environment to people. As such, the MCGM is planning to frame a comprehensive policy for development and maintenance of gardens/open spaces. Other than the ongoing works, at least five gardens in each ward will be upgraded with modern facilities for residents,” he said.

The BMC has also taken up beautification work of the space under Jagannath Shankarsheth flyover at Dadar and it is expected to be opened by March. The civic body has a budget provision of Rs 53.27 crore for development and beautification of various open spaces and gardens in the city.