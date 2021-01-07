BMC to set up more mini-pumping stations to end flooding: Aaditya Thackeray

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will focus on constructing more mini-pumping stations to tackle flooding in Mumbai during the monsoon, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Thursday. He added that the civic body has appointed engineers to prepare a report to eliminate flooding spots across the city in the next two years.

Thackeray said this during his visit to the BMC Headquarters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) along with Transport Minister Anil Parab. He held meetings with officials on various issues.

Thackeray said, “Last year, 386 flooding spots were identified across the city. Following this, the civic body appointed engineers to prepare a report on tackling these flooding spots. In the next six months, some of these will be eliminated. We are preparing long-term plans considering the heavy rainfall in the past few years.” All flooding spots will be eliminated in the next two years, he added.

Thackeray also said, “The idea is to have a plan for the next 30 years. For now, 386 spots will be dealt with under short-term measures. For long-term plans, mini pumping stations will be created. Mahul and Mogra pumping stations will also give relief to the city, especially at Hindmata.”

Thackeray asked officials how Mumbai could become a “sponge city” considering climate change and recurrent extreme weather events. A detailed presentation, made by the BMC on solutions like underground storage tanks, was discussed.

“We have given the go-ahead to the BMC to prepare futuristic plans,” he said, explaining that “sponge city” was a Chinese concept to tackle urban flooding and harvest rainwater efficiently. He also said that a consultant has been appointed.

Thackeray praised the civic body’s efforts to tackle the pandemic. He also set goals for the BMC this year which included ensuring lane markers for roads, pedestrian crossings, garbage dump free footpaths, street lights, traffic junctions with art and walking ways.

He also reviewed plans of setting up an integrated transport hub at Octroi Nakas (Mulund, Mankhurd, Dahisar) at city’s entry point. Thackeray said that all heavy vehicles coming from other districts or states will be stopped at these integrated transport hub which will be connected through BEST and Metro. This will reduce the congestion in the city. Issue of the Common Ticketing System for BEST was also discussed in the meeting.