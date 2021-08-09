Mumbai: BMC to set up five air quality monitoring stations

The stations will record levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10, sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, ozone and ammonia. (File)

The BMC will spend Rs 10.91 crore on a project of installing five air quality monitoring stations across the city. The civic body’s decision was taken as per the National Clean Air Program.

A proposal of installing five continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi, Pantnagar in Ghatkopar east, Mahul Village in Chembur, Charkop Maternity Home in Kandivali and Byculla Zoo will be tabled before the Standing Committee on Wednesday.

As per the proposal, the project includes supply, installation of these five stations and three years warranty with contractor. The contractor will also be responsible for maintenance of these stations for the next five years.

The five stations will have display boards with air quality index (AQI) with its impact and weather information for 24 hours.

The stations will record levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10, sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, ozone and ammonia.

There are 25 CAAQMS in Mumbai set up by SAFAR (System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) that display air quality data for 24 hours. The BMC will set up more stations in the second phase.