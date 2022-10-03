BMC to set up expert panel to clear themes for makeover of bridges

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), for the first time ever, will put together an expert advisory panel for approving themes for murals, paintings, artworks and graffiti on the existing bridges of the city. Civic officials said the panel is being formed as a precautionary measure to prevent people drawing or making paintings or graffiti on bridges, which risks downgrading the beauty of the existing structures or hurting the sentiments of citizens belonging to a particular community. The panel would comprise five key members, including a senior official of the rank of a deputy municipal commissioner (DMC) who would chair this committee along with engineers from the bridges department, heritage cell and a member of the JJ School of Arts. Senior officials said the frequency of the committee meetings will be decided after its formation.

“Over the past 5-6 years, we have seen independent artists doing artwork and paintings in various places of the city. Many of these paintings reflect the mood and history of the neighbourhood. We want the bridges to be decked up similarly. There are so many bridges like Hancock and Carnac that have a history of more than 100 years. We need to carefully restore their heritage. Therefore, having the themes analysed by experts before giving the project a go-ahead is important so that the mood of that area or the history of the structure gets reflected in the artwork,” said a BMC official .

As per the existing norms, if any NGOs or independent artists’ forums express their interest in creating murals or artwork on bridges, they have to approach the local ward office. Following this, the ward office facilitates permission from the bridges department. At times, the BMC, on its own, approaches artists and NGOs for several beautification projects in the city. While the artists need to present a blueprint of the theme of their artwork before implementing them, there is no dedicated panel to scrutinise the designs. The Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) hears proposals regarding beautification, repairworks and development

of listed heritage structures but cannot take any decisions on setting up new artworks at public spaces.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects) who has initiated the formation of this committee, said, “The bridges of Mumbai are a key part of the city’s infrastructure. There are many such bridges and flyovers which are more than 100 years old and are a part of the city’s heritage. We need to be very careful about the artworks that would come up on these structures. The panel will comprise both artists and engineers who will share their knowledge in analysing themes for the graffiti before giving the final nod to the design,” Velrasu said.