BMC to set up decentralised climate cells in each ward

To have better planning and implementation of Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to have an independent climate cell in each administrative ward. The BMC officials have also decided to launch a pilot project in M-East (Govandi, Mankhurd) ward for climate change related adaptation and mitigation measures.

The draft of MCAP, which is currently under review, also talks about capacity building by increasing the human resources for climate change related actions, more urban greening, initiatives like solar panels, electric vehicles etc.

The BMC had already proposed to set up a climate cell in the corporation for smooth planning and implementation of climate change related measures. On December 8, during a consultation meeting with all the ward officers of Mumbai, it was discussed to set up a decentralised cell in each ward with a separate staff who will have understanding of climate change. These cells will help the BMC in implementing the climate action plan at local level.

“The staff in BMC is already overworked and most of them having multiple roles from administrative to execution of civic projects. The staff strength needs to be increased for effective implementation of climate action plan,” said an official from BMC.

Considering the backwardness in social and economic sectors, poor human development index and also environment issues like air pollution in M-East ward, officials were of the opinion to start with a pilot project. “The M-East ward has the highest slum population and socio-economic problems. It was discussed to have climate resilience steps to implement in M-East ward as a pilot project,” said an official from BMC. The draft MCAP was submitted before C40 cities, a global network of cities working on climate change risks, for review on December 15. Once the review is completed, the final plan will be put up in public domain.

“The MCAP is very close to completion. We are expecting it to get ready soon as consultations and other necessary steps have been completed,” said Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (city).