BMC to set up 9 mini waste to energy plants

August 12, 2022 2:07:31 am
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is setting up nine mini waste-to-energy or biomethanisation plants with the capacity to process two metric tonnes (MT) of organic waste per day. These will be located across Mumbai with the aim to help reduce wet waste going to the Deonar and Kanjurmarg dumping grounds.
At present, Mumbai sends about 6,500 MT of waste to the two dumping grounds, and has been planning decentralised waste management and segregation at each ward.
There are three operational mini waste-to-energy plants, one each at Pali Hill and Haji Ali with a capacity to handle two MT of organic waste per day, and one at Malad with a capacity to take 30 MT of organic waste per day.
Meanwhile, each of the nine plants will require about 2,200 sqft of land, and 500 litres of water per day for operation. Waste will be segregated by the civic body and organic wet waste will be sent to the biomethanisation plants. Plastic and paper waste will not be recycled at the plant.
Subscriber Only Stories
A senior civic official from the solid waste management department said, “Wards have been directed to find suitable plots in their jurisdiction to set up the nine biomethanisation plants.”
The electricity generated from each plant will be used in the nearest BMC building. BMC has estimated net electricity production of 30 to 50 units per day, after basic consumption demand is met. The leftover will be settled with the electricity provider for metering. Approximately 300kg of manure will be produced per day, and will be used in municipal gardens and plantations across the city.
BMC recently floated tenders to set up the biomethanisation plants, which include contracts for operation and maintenance for a period of five years after construction is completed.
With the aim of scientific closure of the Mulund dumping ground, 500 MT of waste is biomined every day there. Of the 70 lakh MT of waste at the dumping ground, biomining has been completed for 10 lakh MT, according to data from BMC’s solid waste management department. The senior civic official quoted above said, “After monsoon, BMC will procure new machinary which will increase the daily biomining capacity at Mulund.”
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Meanwhile, after half a decade of waiting, construction of BMC’s 600 MT waste-to-energy plant at Deonar dumping ground will begin after monsoon, as work orders have already been issued to the contractor. On June 4, BMC received the consent order from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, enabling it to begin work.
In May this year, BMC set up a committee to assess the need for a second waste-to-energy plant at Deonar dumping ground, as it is expecting the quantity of waste generated daily to reduce gradually with interventions. On the basis of this committee’s report, the BMC will decide on the capacity of the second waste-to-energy plant at the dumping ground.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish KumarPremium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to themPremium
Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'Premium
My India, my Pakistan
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Latest News
Bengaluru woman goes to Delhi HC to stop friend’s euthanasia trip to Europe
Car shed at Aarey to be ready by April 2023
9 arrested for pushing women into flesh trade by promising them jobs as house helps
In a first, Mumbai Fire Brigade promotes two women staffers as station officers
Horoscope Today, August 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Lab-grown diamonds exhibition generates business of Rs 5,000 cr
State received 80 pc rainfall, has enough water until Aug ’23: Govt
With grants and promises, Nepal minister Khadka returns from China
Special textbooks to bridge learning gap developed during Covid-19 pandemic
2019 custodial death in Vadodara: Victim’s son says accused policeman threatened him
HC allows PGIMER docs to assess, take call on aborting 27 week old pregnancy of minor rape victim
Adani Group to invest Rs 57,575 crore in Odisha for two projects