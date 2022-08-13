BMC to set up 3 underground waste bins in south Mumbai

August 13, 2022 12:50:51 am
THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) will set up three underground bins each with a capacity of 2,200 litres, in Cuffe Parade area in the A ward in South Mumbai, at a cost of Rs 44.48 lakh. These will be located at Machimar Nagar and Shastri Nagar.
At present, there are two underground bins in South Mumbai, one at Afghan Church near Colaba Causeway, and one near the Old Customs House Building on Shahid Bhagat Singh Road. In 2018, BMC first proposed setting up of underground bins in the A ward in South Mumbai. The idea of underground bins was proposed to beat the stench of garbage, make waste disposal aesthetically fitting for localities in public places, especially in an area that sees heavy local, national and international tourist footfall. Marine Drive was among the locations proposed for setting up underground bins. However, mid-project, BMC realised utilities under the surface of roads and footpaths got in the way of constructing the bin chambers.
A senior civic official from BMC’s solid waste management department said, “With the three new bins proposed this time, we have coordinated with the ward and asked for a map of underground utilities in the area, and the locations for installing them have been proposed by the ward authorities.”
Each of the three bins will have two litter boxes of 1,100 litres capacity. The BMC will dig a pit for installing the bins and a pre-cast bunker will be lowered into the pits to accommodate the litter boxes. The bins will be emptied on a daily basis with the use of a hydraulic hose attached to the refuse compactor. Existing compactor vehicles will be modified to support the mechanism for waste collection.
The exact location for excavation of the pits will be decided by the civic body after considering the underground utilities such as water and sewage pipes, storm water drains, electric cables, gas pipelines, and other utilities.
They will become operational within six months from the time work on construction begins. “We have already opened the tenders, and have sent it for administrative approval. Work orders will be issued shortly, and work will begin after the monsoon,” said an official.
