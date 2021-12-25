BMC to send all Covid positive samples from Dec 21 for genome sequencing

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation has decided to send all samples of positive Covid-19 patients to their genome sequencing lab to check whether there is a community transmission of the Omicron variant.

Speaking to The Indian Express, additional commissioner (health) Suresh Kakani of BMC said, “We have decided to send the samples of positive Covid-19 patients who have turned positive from December 21 to 31 to the genome sequencing lab. All the labs in Mumbai have been directed to send the samples to our lab. The samples with higher viral load will be checked first. We want to see whether there is a community transmission of Omicron. It normally takes six days for genome sequencing and we will get a clear picture by January 6.”

Genomic sequencing gives important information about the type of virus, its mutations, mode of attack and transmissibility.

The Indian Express on December 24 had reported about how the number of Genome sequencing tests had reduced across the state. In April, the state roped in the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB) to expedite genome sequencing. As per the MoU, the state is supposed to send 3,600 samples every month for genome sequencing, 100 from each district.

But as The Indian Express reported on Friday, the genome sequencing dropped by 58.6% last month compared to May due to less active caseload.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid-19 task force on Friday also raised concerns about the inadequate genome sequencing. He suggested allowing private labs to do genome sequencing. “We need to find out if the rise in infection is due to Delta variants or the presence of Omicron. For this, we need to increase genome sequencing which is poor in the state. We know the Delta variant is more severe which can again stretch the health infrastructure,” he said.

Meanwhile, experts have welcomed the BMC’s move to increase genome sequencing tests in Mumbai. Dr Rajesh Dere, dean of BKC Covid hospital said, “This is a welcome step and we by identifying the variant of Covid-19 the treatment becomes easier and better.” Inputs by Rupsa Chakraborty