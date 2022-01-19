BMC to seek another firm for social media image makeover

Officials from the BMC said the firm has expressed its inability to provide its services and pulled out from the project due to financial constraints.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to revamp its image on social media has taken a hit after the firm finalised for the job backed out.

On December 15, 2021, the BMC had awarded a contract to Sanjit Communication Private Limited for ‘reputation management’ to handle its social media handles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The company was given a contract of Rs 1.29 crore for one year and it was supposed to provide 28 staff, including digital PR assistants, videographers, photographers and commercial artists, who would round-the-clock handle the civic body’s social media platforms.

Officials from the BMC said the firm has expressed its inability to provide its services and pulled out from the project due to financial constraints. Now, the BMC, as per the contract condition, will initiate action of forfeiting the security deposit of the firm.

“Now, we will approach the second lowest bidder to check if they are interested in taking up the job. If the company is willing to work, then we will negotiate with them and if they refuse, we will re-invite tenders,” said a senior BMC official.

While the BMC had launched a Twitter account in 2013, it only markedly increased its online presence in 2019 after former municipal commissioner Pravin Pardeshi pushed for it. Now, apart from the main Twitter handle of @mybmc, there are 24 accounts of administrative wards across the city.