BMC to rope in community leaders for better communication

To enhance enforcement in containment zones and reach out to citizens, the BMC has decided to appoint community leaders, corporators, local popular figures to act as messengers and disseminate information about the novel coronavirus disease and bridge the communication gap among others.

In a video meeting on May 20, Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal directed the 24 ward officers to appoint ‘community leaders’ and set up a war room at the local level. “In smaller localities, people are engaged in social work and have knowledge of the area, and such people can be given the responsibilities as community leaders. They can be helpful especially in containment zones, like slums and buildings, where there are any cases or suspected cases, who could have come in their contacts… This would expedite the work of medical officers, healthcare workers. If people’s participation increases, then BMC’s measures can be implemented even more effectively,” Chahal said. The leaders will also assist in ration and food distribution in slums. Till May 23, the city has earmarked 659 containment zones and sealed 2,411 buildings.

