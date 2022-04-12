BMC to roll out ‘Water for All’ scheme from May 1

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will roll out a ‘Water for All’ policy to provide water connection to every resident. Announcing this from the BMC headquarters on Monday, Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “Every citizen of Mumbai will get water supply. This policy will be implemented from Maharashtra Day i.e; from May 1, 2022.”

The policy was announced in the civic budget 2022. It aims to improve water supply in areas that do not get water from the civic body, such as slums on private or commercial land, or illegal establishments.

In its policy note, BMC said, “Water is a fundamental right. According to Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, every citizen has the right to safe drinking water. In this connection, BMC has formulated a new policy regarding water supply, under which water connection will be available to every citizen of Mumbai. It will provide water connection on the humanitarian ground to unauthorised slum dwellers including on private and government lands, living in the coastal regulatory zone.”

BMC is likely to provide water taps to three-four illegal slum structures together under the policy. After his budget speech on February 9, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had clarified that this does not mean illegal slums will be legalised, and it is not within the authority of the civic body to do so. “Everyone deserves water to drink, and the civic body will ensure that.”

On Monday, the BMC said, “This water supply connection cannot be used as proof of legality in the future.”

The policy has been approved in principle. “The draft policy is principally approved. It will also go through a suggestions/objections round and will come into effect from May 1 of this year,” said P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner, Projects.