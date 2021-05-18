BMC to resume vaccination drive today

In a statement the BMC said that the vaccination drive will resume on Tuesday. (Representational)

BMC will resume its vaccination drive from Tuesday. The civic body has also decided that on Tuesday and Wednesday it will allow only walk-in vaccinations for those over the age of 60 who are going to take their first dose of Covisheld. However, not all of its functional vaccination centres will be open from tomorrow.

In a statement the BMC said that the vaccination drive will resume on Tuesday. “For the next two days (May 18 and May 19) at the vaccination centres only people above 60 years will be allowed to walk in. No online appointment will be issued. The list of vaccination centres will be published late night or early morning,” officials said.

Meanwhile, as heavy rain and wind lashed Mumbai, BMC has asked local ward officials to inspect vaccination centres to check for any damage.

Due to a warning of heavy rainfall due to cyclonic storm Tauktae in Mumbai, the Covid-19 vaccination drive was suspended from May 15. Following new guidelines issued by the health ministry, however, those awaiting the second dose of Covishield will be eligible only after May 24. The gap between first and second doses of Covishield should be 12 to 18 weeks.

BMC will administer the first dose of Covishield to beneficiaries aged above 60 through walk-ins. Covaxin will be given only to beneficiaries seeking a second dose.

After several complaints of mismanagement and CoWIN glitches, BMC introduced a pilot project to streamline the immunisation drive. Under this, for the first three days of the week — Monday to Wednesday — the BMC will allow walk-in or spot registration to the nearest centres for beneficiaries aged above 60, those seeking second dose of Covaxin and specially abled persons. For the other three days — Thursday to Saturday — 100 per cent online appointment through CoWIN will be permitted. There will be no vaccination on Sundays.

Officials said that if this is successful, then the same format will continue.