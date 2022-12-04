scorecardresearch
BMC to restore Bhaudaji Lad Museum at Byculla zoo

Restoration work on the museum building was last held in 2002, said the civic body, adding that the building is in need of repairs again.

The work is being undertaken by the BMC’s building maintenance department at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore. (File)

The BMC plans to restore the 150-year-old building of Bhaudaji Lad Museum at Veermata Jijabai Bhosle Udyan and Zoo at Byculla. Restoration work on the museum building was last held in 2002, said the civic body, adding that the building is in need of repairs again.

Officials said that apart from extensive civil and maintenance work, ornamental designs and paint works on the ceiling of the building have to be restored, along with wooden doors and windows. While scientific cleaning of stone structures around the periphery of the building has to be taken up, the Manglore tile roof will have to be restored.

The work is being undertaken by the BMC’s building maintenance department at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore. A senior BMC official said, “Experts with experience in heritage structure restoration and conservation will be appointed for the work.”

“The ceilings of the building are quite high and the roof also leaks during monsoon. During restoration work, the structure will also be strengthened. We will check for corrosion in supporting framework and in the RCC roof,” the official added. The facade of the building will be repaired, along with its flat terrace. Plastering and paint work will also be undertaken.

The museum is a grade IIA heritage structure. It had received the UNESCO Asia Pacific Heritage Award of Excellence for Conservation in 2005.

