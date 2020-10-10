scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 09, 2020
Top news

BMC to renew NOCs issued to sculptors and puja pandals for Navratri

In the circular issued ahead of Navratri and Durga Puja, the civic body said it will, and not the police, renew no objection certificates issued last year to sculptors and puja pandals after scrutiny.

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao | Mumbai | October 10, 2020 12:51:23 am
Navratri, BMC on Navratri, BMC Navratri SOPs, Mumbai news, city news, Indian ExpressAlso, permission will be given to set up temporary stalls for sale of idols.

With eight days to for Navratri, the BMC on Friday issued guidelines for the festive season while appealed to residents to strictly adhere to them in the view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the circular issued ahead of Navratri and Durga Puja, the civic body said it will, and not the police, renew no objection certificates issued last year to sculptors and puja pandals after scrutiny. Police will only process fresh applications for pandals, it added. Also, permission will be given to set up temporary stalls for sale of idols.

The other guidelines included capping the height of the idol at four feet for mandals and two feet for home worship; no procession permitted for either arrival or visarjan of the idol and wherever possible, using online means and cable networks to broadcast ‘Devi Darshan’ and other events.

BMC has stressed on strict adherence of four rules by organisers – sanitisation of pandals, strict adherence to physical distancing norms, use of masks and maintaining a distance of at least 2 m between two persons.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 09: Latest News

Advertisement