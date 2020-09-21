BMC to rebuild approach roads to Gokhale bridge in Andheri from next month

The Gokhale bridge, which connects Andheri East to West, is also used by pedestrians to access the railway station. (Representational)

From next month, BMC is set to start demolishing and rebuilding approach roads to the Gokhale bridge in Andheri.

In March, the BMC standing committee had approved the proposal for the demolition and reconstruction work. Civic officials from the bridge’s department said orders have been issued and the work will start next month.

Set to cost Rs 103 crore, it is around 18 per cent higher than the initial Rs 87 crore estimated by the civic body. The BMC is set to dismantle the approach roads in sections as parts of the bridge will be in use during the reconstruction. The work is expected to take 18 months to complete.

This will be the second bridge after Lower Parel that is set to be entirely demolished and reconstructed. While BMC will reconstruct the portion of the bridge that is under its jurisdiction – the approach roads – the Railways is set to work on the bridge itself.

The Gokhale bridge, which connects Andheri East to West, is also used by pedestrians to access the railway station.

The pedestrian pathway of the bridge had collapsed on July 3, 2018, killing two persons and throwing Western Railway out of gear. Built in 1975, an audit carried out by the civic body last year, had stated that the bridge required reconstruction, as it was beyond repair. Also, in a routine inspection conducted two years ago, BMC had noted that the girders (large iron beams) of the bridge needed strengthening.

As the bridge witnesses heavy traffic and is a crucial connector, the reconstruction plan was delayed and no tenders were floated since the collapse.

