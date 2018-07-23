BMC to pull down 150-yr-old P D’Mello Road FOB: Audit report says it’s ‘dilapidated, needs immediate repairs’

A civic official said the FOB connecting the walkway to Yellow Gate and Indira Dock on P D’Mello Road near Carnac Bunder will be pulled down this week and be reconstructed. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) A civic official said the FOB connecting the walkway to Yellow Gate and Indira Dock on P D’Mello Road near Carnac Bunder will be pulled down this week and be reconstructed. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Nearly a month after G K Gokhale bridge collapsed on the railway tracks in Andheri, killing one and injuring four, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to pull down a dilapidated footover bridge (FOB) on P D’Mello Road.

An executive engineer with the BMC’s bridges department said, “A safety audit of the FOB was conducted six months ago. The report of the audit concluded that it was ‘dilapidated, dangerous and needs immediate repairs’.”

After getting the go-ahead from the civic bridges department, the FOB connecting the walkway to Yellow Gate and Indira Dock on P D’Mello Road near Carnac Bunder will be pulled down this week and be reconstructed, said an official.

The 150-year-old FOB was declared dangerous last year, but could not be demolished until its ownership was ascertained. The civic body’s B-ward (Sandhurst Road, Mohammad Ali Road, Dongri and Nagpada) will demolish the FOB. “The bridge is very dangerous and it is likely to collapse anytime… We have received the no-objection certificate from the BMC’s bridge department and we will start demolition by next week,” said Vivek Rahi, assistant commissioner, B-ward.

Initially, it was not clear which agency had constructed it. The BMC thought it was Mumbai Port Trust and had written to them in October 2017. The Trust claimed that the bridge belonged to the BMC. The FOB had started showing signs of aging since 2013-14. On July 5, slum dwellers in Carnac Bunder had informed the police control room that the concrete slabs of the FOB were falling off and the bridge might collapse. Engineers from B-Ward and a team of Mumbai fire brigade had later inspected the bridge and it was shut for pedestrians. However, motorists plying under the bridge were still at risk.

“P D’Mello Road is one of the busiest stretches in south Mumbai, with vehicles from Eastern Freeway landing here. We did not want to put the lives of pedestrians and vehicles in risk,” added Rahi.

