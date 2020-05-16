BMC to provide PPE kits to private clinics inside, near containment zones

At least 72 BEST mini-buses will be converted into ambulances to transport patients to various Covid care centres in the city. At least 72 BEST mini-buses will be converted into ambulances to transport patients to various Covid care centres in the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will provide private clinics operating inside and near Covid-19 containment zones with personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to facilitate screening of symptomatic patients.

A circular, dated May 14, issued by the civic body states BMC will also provide PPE kits to drivers and cleaners of ambulances who ferry coronavirus patients. At least 72 BEST mini-buses will be converted into ambulances to transport patients to various Covid care centres in the city. All the 24 ward officers have directed to collect 1,000 PPEs from Andheri Sports Complex immediately and place further order as per requirement. The kits, the circular said, will be provided weekly.

While BMC’s latest testing protocol allows both government or private doctors to prescribe Covid-19 test, several private clinics had shut down due to a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for their staff.

Meanwhile, at a meeting Friday, NCP’s Mumbai unit president and cabinet minister Nawab Malik asked BMC to facilitate mass screening at zone 5, which includes congested areas like Kurla, Govandi, Chembur and Deonar. He also suggested that civic officials should use madrassas and mosques, wherever available, as quarantine facilities.

“In the meeting, it was also suggested that a person awaiting test results should be provided with a hospital bed so that he or she doesn’t spread the infection. The suggestion is under consideration and the modalities are being checked,” said a civic official, present in the meeting. The BMC is also considering to screen all people in containment zones.

