BMC to pay Rs 15.31 cr/km to concretise roads: State

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be paying an average rate of Rs 15.31 crore per km for the ongoing concretisation of nearly 400 km of roads in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government on Tuesday shared this in a written reply submitted to the state Legislative Assembly.

Replying to the questions raised on alleged irregularities in the work, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in his reply, said that since the scope of work and details change as per the roads, the average rate for road construction works is Rs 15.31 crore per km.

In August last year, the BMC had floated a Rs 5,800-crore tender aiming to concretise 397 kms of roads in Mumbai, in a bid to mitigate the pothole problem in the city. However, on November 1, 2022, the civic body had scrapped the tender. citing poor response from bidders. Later, new tenders were issued on November 25, 2022.

Former cabinet minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Worli, Aaditya Thackeray, had alleged that the BMC had floated the tenders with inflated cost, following which civic officials had renegotiated with the bidders, asking them to carry out the work at 6-8% lesser cost.

Shinde, in his reply, said that after the completion of the new tender process, the work order was issued on January 18, 2023. As per the information provided by Shinde, M/s Roadways Solution India Infra Limited was given work in city area; M/s Megha Engineering and Infra Limited, M/s Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Pvt Ltd and M/s NCC Limited will work in western suburbs and M/s Eagle Infra India Limited will work in eastern suburbs.