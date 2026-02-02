BMC to lodge FIR against owners of illegally parked vehicles that may obstruct fire-fighting

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation on Monday said that police complaints including an FIR will be filed against the owners of illegally parked vehicles that may act as obstruction for carrying out fire-fighting operations in Mumbai.

Issuing a statement on Monday, the civic authorities said that often illegally parked vehicles are found blocking fire engines leading to delayed response time.

“If the fire and rescue operations are hindered due to unauthorized parking, an FIR will be registered directly against the vehicle owners concerned,” said the BMC’s statement.

At present, BMC operates 26 off-street parking lots–which includes parking facilities in public and private institutions that are run by the authorities. In addition to this, the civic body has more than 350 on-street parking lots in Mumbai which means vehicles are allowed to park in and around the periphery of traffic islands, lanes and bylanes in Mumbai. However, these facilities are inadequate by a large extent, as a result of which people often park their vehicles on the sides of the roads blocking traffic and pedestrian movement.