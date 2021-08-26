BMC to launch Mumbai’s climate action plan website on Friday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will launch the website of Mumbai’s climate action plan on Friday. Officials from the civic body said that Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray will be launching the website.

Through the website, residents of Mumbai can give their feedback and suggestions on the first climate action plan which is currently under preparation. The website will be an information forum where citizens can view details about climate change, action plans of other cities and the steps required to fight the change.

Officials from BMC said that the Mumbai Climate Action Plan is expected to be ready in and around October. The plan is being made with the help of World Resources Institute (WRI) India.

This has been done following Mumbai’s commitment to the C40 Cities climate leadership group of which it became a member in December 2020. There are 97 cities across the world which are part of this group. They develop and implement climate action plans to address climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions significantly.

“The website will provide Mumbaikars the opportunity to give suggestions on the city’s first climate action plan. Some of the ideas will be included in the plan,” a senior official from BMC said. The civic body is trying to complete the plan before the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) which is expected to be held in November.

The event will also see the flagging off of five electric vehicles (EVs) that have been hired by BMC. The BMC has also planned to replace their existing petrol and diesel cars with EVs.