BMC to install trash nets at 11 drain outfalls to stop flow of garbage into sea

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 11 locations to install trash nets on outfalls of stormwater drain (SWD) lines to prevent garbage from entering the sea. All 11 nets will be installed in south Mumbai as a pilot project, and they will be extended to more outfalls, officials said.

“We will source this technology from Australia. We expect to get the nets by August,” said a BMC official on Tuesday.

The BMC’s move came following the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) 2020 order on a petition filed by NGO Vanshakti seeking measures to prevent garbage from entering the sea. Vanshakti had said the use of nets could reduce 80 per cent of the non-biodegradable waste entering the sea.

Among the outfalls to be covered in the pilot project are BEST Marg Outfall, Madam Cama Road, Wankhede Stadium Outfall, Colaba Pumping Outfall, and Arthur Bandar Outfall, according to the SWD department.

In Mumbai, there are at least 180 stormwater drain outfalls meant for carrying rainwater. But due to the presence of open nullahs at many of these spots, people throw garbage into them that ultimately flows into the sea through the outfalls.

In 2018, in a reply to the NGT regarding installation of nets across stormwater drains, the state environment department, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the forest department had told NGT that nets should be installed at the mouth of marine sewage outfalls and nullahs that flow into creeks to prevent garbage from entering the sea/creeks.

The agencies said it was the BMC’s responsibility to ensure that solid waste was not dumped into the sea. In November last year, the NGT imposed a penalty of Rs 28.20 crore on BMC for discharging untreated sewage into the sea and creeks.