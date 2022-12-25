scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

BMC to install speed violation detectors on Ghatkopar, Mankhurd Link Road flyover

The speed violation detection system will be integrated with the existing central control software for speed violations at the traffic police headquarters.

The installation of speed violation detectors will be undertaken by the BMC’s traffic department and will commence work shortly. (File)

THE BMC decided to install speed violation detectors on the newly inaugurated Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road to curb accidents. The flyover was inaugurated in August 2021, a senior civic official confirmed. Due to its accident-prone nature, the flyover is closed to heavy vehicles and two-wheelers.

The speed violation detection system will be integrated with the existing central control software for speed violations at the traffic police headquarters. The data from the system will be linked with the e-challan system of the traffic police. The project will have an estimated cost of Rs 48 lakh.

Shortly after the flyover was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BMC partially disallowed two-wheelers and heavy vehicles on the bridge to undertake maintenance work.

It decided to install additional speed bumps and rumble strips on the bridge, to make the surface rough and safe for riders. The bridge was later closed as it was noted to be accident-prone, and two-wheelers kept slipping on the bridge.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint

The installation of speed violation detectors will be undertaken by the BMC’s traffic department and will commence work shortly. Similar speed sensors have also been set up on the JJ Flyover in South Mumbai, and two-wheelers are not allowed on it as well.

More from Mumbai

According to the tender floated by the civic body, the contractor undertaking the installation work will have to coordinate with the traffic police and seek their assistance for traffic management during the work.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-12-2022 at 12:05:16 am
Next Story

Two held for stealing polyester textured yarn worth Rs. 27.30 lakh

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close