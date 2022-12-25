BMC to install speed violation detectors on Ghatkopar, Mankhurd Link Road flyover

THE BMC decided to install speed violation detectors on the newly inaugurated Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road to curb accidents. The flyover was inaugurated in August 2021, a senior civic official confirmed. Due to its accident-prone nature, the flyover is closed to heavy vehicles and two-wheelers.

The speed violation detection system will be integrated with the existing central control software for speed violations at the traffic police headquarters. The data from the system will be linked with the e-challan system of the traffic police. The project will have an estimated cost of Rs 48 lakh.

Shortly after the flyover was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BMC partially disallowed two-wheelers and heavy vehicles on the bridge to undertake maintenance work.

It decided to install additional speed bumps and rumble strips on the bridge, to make the surface rough and safe for riders. The bridge was later closed as it was noted to be accident-prone, and two-wheelers kept slipping on the bridge.

The installation of speed violation detectors will be undertaken by the BMC’s traffic department and will commence work shortly. Similar speed sensors have also been set up on the JJ Flyover in South Mumbai, and two-wheelers are not allowed on it as well.

According to the tender floated by the civic body, the contractor undertaking the installation work will have to coordinate with the traffic police and seek their assistance for traffic management during the work.