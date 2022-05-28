Mumbai: BMC to inspect other flats in Rana building for unauthorised works

The BMC will inspect eight flats at La Vie Building in Khar Road West, where Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, also own a house. It will check for unauthorised constructions in the building, which has nine flats in all.

On Thursday, the BMC’s H West ward (Bandra) issued a notice under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, informing all flat owners of La Vie Building that its team will visit the building on May 30 for inspection.

Earlier, the BMC had issued notice to the Ranas in connection to unauthorised constructions in their flat on the eighth floor.

However, the Ranas had recently got relief from the city civil court in Dindoshi, which stayed civic action and directed the couple to approach the BMC for regularisation of illegal constructions.

The Ranas had sparked a controversy after they had announced that would chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Matoshree residence, leading to their arrest. They were later released on bail.