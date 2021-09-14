scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Must Read

BMC to increase vehicle fleet to intensify drive against illegal hawkers

"We will start action against unauthorised hawkers who are sitting in the station premises," said an official from BMC.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 14, 2021 1:17:53 pm
BMC, illegal hawkers, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, anti-encroachment drive, Thane news, Mumbai news, Indian expressThe BMC will spend Rs 3.52 crore on procurement of these 10 vehicles. (File)

In a bid to intensify drive against illegal hawkers, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is increasing number of vehicles and contractual staff strength. Following an incident in Thane Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, where a hawker had attacked assistant municipal commissioner and other civic staff during the eviction drive, the civic body is increasing the strength of Removal of Encroachment department.

Officials from the BMC said that 10 trucks will be procured for transporting goods seized during the anti-encroachment drive to municipal godowns. Along with this, the civic body has also decided to hire 20 contractual staff deployed with these vehicles for action against hawkers.

The BMC will spend Rs 3.52 crore on procurement of these 10 vehicles.

Click here for more

As per the Supreme Court order, the hawkers are not allowed to sit within 150 meters premises of railway stations. However, at most of the locations, they are doing their business right outside the station premises.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 14: Latest News

Advertisement