BMC to increase vehicle fleet to intensify drive against illegal hawkers

In a bid to intensify drive against illegal hawkers, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is increasing number of vehicles and contractual staff strength. Following an incident in Thane Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, where a hawker had attacked assistant municipal commissioner and other civic staff during the eviction drive, the civic body is increasing the strength of Removal of Encroachment department.

Officials from the BMC said that 10 trucks will be procured for transporting goods seized during the anti-encroachment drive to municipal godowns. Along with this, the civic body has also decided to hire 20 contractual staff deployed with these vehicles for action against hawkers.

The BMC will spend Rs 3.52 crore on procurement of these 10 vehicles.

As per the Supreme Court order, the hawkers are not allowed to sit within 150 meters premises of railway stations. However, at most of the locations, they are doing their business right outside the station premises.