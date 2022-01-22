scorecardresearch
Friday, January 21, 2022
BMC to improve, beautify six junctions in one year

While the project will cost Rs 22.63 crore, the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) will provide Rs 35.9 crore to the BMC planning department for the purpose.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 22, 2022 1:39:32 am
bmc, bmc social media, bmc facebook, bmc twitter, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest newsAccording to the proposal, the project will increase greenery on both sides of roads, improve traffic flow, increase the width of footpaths, come up with parking facilities for two and four-wheelers, mark lanes, install street furniture like bench and dustbins and build pedestrian crossings. (File)

The BMC Standing Committee on Friday cleared a proposal for improvement and beautification of six junctions across the city.

The project involves improvement works and pedestrian safety measures to be taken up at Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road (Western Express Highway to Sakinaka Junction); Juhu-Vile Parle Junction; Jogeshwari-Vikhroli and Saki Vihar Road junction; Sai Star junction in Kandivali; M G Road-Saki Vihar and Mathuradas junction and Arya Samaj Chowk junction in Mulund.

While the project will cost Rs 22.63 crore, the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) will provide Rs 35.9 crore to the BMC planning department for the purpose. Later, more junctions will be taken up for improvement works from the remaining fund.

According to the proposal, the project will increase greenery on both sides of roads, improve traffic flow, increase the width of footpaths, come up with parking facilities for two and four-wheelers, mark lanes, install street furniture like bench and dustbins and build pedestrian crossings.

“The project will be completed in 12 months. The civic body has awarded a contract to Dev Engineers. Planning and designing of the project has been done by World Resources Institute. More such junctions or roads will be taken for improvement in phases,” said an official from BMC.

Meanwhile, BJP opposed the proposal citing irregularities. BJP corporators alleged that after the proposal came for discussion in the Standing Committee meeting, Chairman Yashwant Jadhav did not allow them to speak. Following this, BJP corporators sat on a dharna outside Jadhav’s cabin. Jadhav, however, denied the allegations.

