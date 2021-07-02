BMC to hire retired doctors for three years

At present, doctors and professors in government medical colleges can work till 64 years of age. Those in BMC-run colleges can work till 62 years of age.

Faced with a shortage of doctors amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai has come with a plan to hire retired doctors, who worked in medical colleges, for a period of three years.

The plan, approved by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, has been drawn up by Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chahal said, “We don’t want talent to get wasted. I have seen doctors in private hospitals working till the age of 70 years and are still very fit. So, why can’t our doctors work after retirement?”

“While these doctors appointed after retirement will not enjoy any administrative rights, due to their appointment, no doctor will be deprived of promotion,” he added.

Kakani added, “A committee has been set up under Deputy Commissioner (Public Health) Devidas Kshirsagar with deans of all medical colleges as members. They will select retired professors or deans, who will in turn have to work under a dean after their appointment.’’

At present, doctors and professors in government medical colleges can work till 64 years of age. Those in BMC-run colleges can work till 62 years of age.

“As per the new plan, doctors who had worked in BMC-run medical colleges before retirement can now be reappointed till they reach 65 years of age. They will be appointed on a three-year contract. While they would get a salary, they would not enjoy pension benefits,” said Kakani.

“We don’t want any brain drain in pandemic times,” he added.

A senior doctor of KEM hospital said, “Last year, the head of cardiology, Dr Prafulla Kerkar, retired and was given a year’s extension. We would definitely want such excellent doctors to continue.’’