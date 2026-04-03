BMC to go for geopolymer lining on walls of British-era arch drains ahead of monsoon

To improve waterflow during monsoon and to strengthen the walls of the underground British-era storm water drains (SWD) in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to implement a geopolymer coating on the walls of the drains beginning this month.

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There is currently a 36-km-long labyrinth network of arch-drains underneath the surface of island city. Some of them are even horseshoe-shaped and constructed on the masonry model, which includes the use of bricks and stones.

These drains were constructed during the erstwhile British era and could be found only in the island city, since during the 18th and 19th centuries, the suburban belt of the city was not fit for human habitation.