BMC to give new bins for collecting hazardous waste

By Laxman Singh

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to give residents extra bins for collecting hazardous house waste. The civic body has also proposed to promote in-house composting by providing ‘topalis’ (small baskets).

A senior official from the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department said, “Currently, we give residents two type of bins — wet and dry waste — for segregating garbage. But there is no mechanism for collecting hazardous house waste like medical waste and discarded electronic wastes. We need to ensure that such waste should be processed properly. As of now, they throw garbage into the same bins. The policy is being considered for introducing such bins, which will have a 10-litre capacity.”

The official added, “In a bid to ensure that overall waste generation should be reduced by treating most of it at source, we are planning to give people a basket for taking efforts turn food and vegetable waste into compost. Of the total waste, wet waste is more than 75 per cent while the rest is dry and other waste. If we make people aware and encourage them to take efforts to start composting at the micro-level, then things will change and daily waste generation will be reduced.”

Mumbai generates at least 7,500 metric tonnes of waste daily. “We have set a target of reducing the daily generation of garbage from the existing 7,500 metric tonnes to 7,000 metric tonnes this year. Taking such steps will help in easing burden on dumping grounds. All three dumping grounds have reached their full capacity,” said another official.

For the past two years, the civic body is pushing waste processing at the source for bulk generators. According to the Solid Waste Management Regulations, 2016 the establishments that are generating 100-kg daily or have area more than 20,000 square meters should process their own waste. The BMC has issued notices to more than 3,300 bulk generators several times to process waste.

According to BMC data, more than 50 per cent bulk generators still flout norms by not treating waste themselves.

