scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

BMC to frame policy to encourage micro-greening method of planting trees

The statement said this guideline will be available in the form of a handbook and will play a key role in guiding citizens towards increasing green cover inside residential properties and housing societies.

Listen to this article
BMC to frame policy to encourage micro-greening method of planting trees
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In an attempt to increase green cover in Mumbai, the BMC is set to frame an official set of policies that would encourage micro-greening methods of planting trees inside housing and residential societies of Mumbai.

In a statement, the BMC said it will release an official set of micro-greening guidelines in Mumbai.

The statement said this guideline will be available in the form of a handbook and will play a key role in guiding citizens towards increasing green cover inside residential properties and housing societies.

“The BMC’s garden cell has recently planted more than 4.5 lakh trees across Mumbai… the administration intends to design a guiding policy for the efforts being made through the municipal corporation to get participation from the housing organisations and citizens at the individual level,” read the statement.

Also Read
Changing City | Mumbai to have a 24-km high-speed corridor connecting Ver...
MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked in Mumbai’s Dadar during morning wa...
MHADA razes illegal structures freeing up nearly 9 acres of land in Mumbai
eknath shinde kasba
Kasba bypoll: Maharashtra CM lashes out at Ajit Pawar over ‘common man de...

The statement added that besides guiding the citizens at individual level, these guidelines will also be implemented by the garden department of BMC to maintain parks and open spaces.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 02:43 IST
Next Story

13-year-old boy falls off 20th floor balcony, dies

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close