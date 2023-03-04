BMC to frame policy to encourage micro-greening method of planting trees

In an attempt to increase green cover in Mumbai, the BMC is set to frame an official set of policies that would encourage micro-greening methods of planting trees inside housing and residential societies of Mumbai.

In a statement, the BMC said it will release an official set of micro-greening guidelines in Mumbai.

The statement said this guideline will be available in the form of a handbook and will play a key role in guiding citizens towards increasing green cover inside residential properties and housing societies.

“The BMC’s garden cell has recently planted more than 4.5 lakh trees across Mumbai… the administration intends to design a guiding policy for the efforts being made through the municipal corporation to get participation from the housing organisations and citizens at the individual level,” read the statement.

The statement added that besides guiding the citizens at individual level, these guidelines will also be implemented by the garden department of BMC to maintain parks and open spaces.