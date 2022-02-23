BMC to float tenders to run food trucks at 50 spots

Ahead of the civic election, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tabled a comprehensive food truck policy including distribution and location for setting up food trucks at 50 locations in the city, before the law committee for approval.

As per the policy, the slots for the food truck, planned on the lines of ‘Food on Wheels,’ will be tendered. The food trucks will be allowed to function from one location and will not be allowed to drive across the city. Once the policy is approved, the BMC will float tenders and pick bidders to run the food trucks. Nearly 25 or 50% of the total locations will be given to women self-help groups.

The location will be allotted for 36 months. As per plan, the food truck spot can be near a high footfall area near park/gardens, tourist locations, schools, colleges, universities in the city. The location for the truck should be at least 200 feet from the existing restaurants and there should be at least 15 feet distance between two trucks. Once the locations are finalised, citizens can send in suggestions and objections for the location for 15 days. Civic officials should ensure that the citizens residing near the locations of the food truck don’t have objections to the unit.

Selling of balanced and nutritious food through ‘food on wheels’ should be emphasised, stated the policy. The food truck owners can use LPG, microwave, electric cooking units inside the truck. No-objection certificates from Mumbai Fire Brigade, BMC’s health department and shop and establishment department and permission from the state transport corporation for drivers will be mandatory.

Last year, Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal had directed civic officials to formulate a comprehensive policy after Sena corporators were miffed over the civic body’s circular to stop the distribution of food trucks in their respective wards as freebies.

With elections this year, the corporators across party lines are asking BMC to fix the eligibility criteria for the distribution of food trucks procured under the corporators’ fund.