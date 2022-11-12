BMC to float tender for reconstruction of Gokhale bridge tomorrow

FIVE DAYS after the closure of the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said that the tenders for constructing the new bridge will be floated on November 12 as the IIT-Bombay gave its clearance on the proposed design of the bridge.

“The tenders for constructing the new bridge will be floated on Saturday. The IIT-Bombay has already cleared the General Arrangement Drawings (GAD) and we are expecting to issue the work order by the first week of December. It will take around six-seven months to construct the bridge and it will be a pre-fabricated structure that will be constructed in a workshop,” P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) told on Friday.

Velrasu said that to save time, the new bridge will be constructed simultaneously at a workshop while the demolition of the existing structure will be carried out. The newly-made structure will be brought from the workshop to the Gokhale site and then the girders of this bridge will be assembled and launched.

He also said that the assembling of the pre-cast material at the site will begin by May 2023, so that the authorities can open at least one arm of the bridge before monsoon.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, a meeting was held between the BMC and the Railway officials to take a final call on who will demolish the bridge. However, no decision could be made. Later in the day, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs said that the bridge will be demolished by the Railways while the BMC will float tenders for reconstructing it.

Earlier, civic officials had said that the demolition of this bridge will be the responsibility of the Railways since the bridge passes above railway tracks and overhead cable lines, therefore, the Railways have the technical expertise and manpower for carrying out such kind of work.

“The demolition work will take approximately four months since there is only a two-hour window at night when no trains run on the tracks. Meanwhile, the construction of the new bridge will take around six-seven months…,” said Velrasu.

Advertisement

The BMC has set a September 2023 deadline for completing the entire bridge, while it aims to open one side of this structure for traffic movement by May 2023.