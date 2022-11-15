BMC to float fresh tenders in November to concretise roads

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will float fresh tenders for concretising the city roads by the end of November, said civic officials, adding that the cost for the same would be 20 per cent more than what it was in the previous process.

In August this year, the BMC had floated a Rs 5,800 crore-tender for concretising 397-km road in Mumbai to mitigate pothole problems across the city. However, the civic body on November 1 scrapped that tender, citing low response from bidders. Senior officials had attributed the low response from bidders mainly to the stringent eligibility criteria for bidders laid in the tender process. A primary criteria included putting restrictions on joint ventures of contractors, and making it compulsory for them to work on national and state highways in the past. The previous tender was also prepared in accordance with the market rates of 2018, maintained the officials.

“The new tender will be floated by November-end at an approximately 20 per cent higher cost, as there has been an exponential rise in the price of raw material, including cement and steel, over the last three years. It is also pertinent to note that the rate of petrol and diesel have also increased, which has led to higher freight charges. So, we will revise the rates to attract more bidders for the project,” said P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects).

According to senior BMC officials, some of the previous clauses including “no joint ventures” and “compulsory experience in constructing various national and state highways” will remain in the tender.

“The idea is to get bigger companies for the work. We are keeping these clauses as it will automatically improve the quality, while making smaller companies ineligible for submission,” said Velrasu, adding that 80 per cent of the payment will be deposited after the completion of work and the remaining 20 per cent will be paid throughout the Defect Liability Period (DLP) of 10 years.

“The contractors’ work will be assessed annually, and 2 per cent of the payments will be released throughout the DLP of 10 years, only if the work quality is found satisfactory,” he said.

The elected representatives, meanwhile, questioned the delay in beginning the work on the project. “The tenders will be floated again, but is there any clarity on when the work will start? We have no idea if the administration has prepared the required Bill of Quantities (BOQ) yet. There is no transparency as the state-appointed administrator is running the show in BMC,” said Rais Shaikh, former BMC corporator and Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator.