BMC to finish 3 jumbo centres’ repair by June 1, but patients’ admission may have to wait

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) will complete the repairs of three jumbo centres here by June 1 but may not admit Covid patients there as of now. The jumbo centres at BKC, Mulund and Dahisar will be kept on standby in case the Covid case load rises.

“We may not consider opening them for admission right away. The Covid load is low in the city and other centres can manage well at present. We are keeping these three centres prepared and on standby. We will open them only when we feel that the case load has increased and we need to make more beds available,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said.

Mumbai on Monday recorded 1,057 Covid cases, down from 5,000-6,000 daily cases a month ago. The city’s active case load is 28,086.

Civic officials said the NESCO jumbo centre can cater to the patient load of the suburbs for now. The BMC plans to keep the other three centres ready to function at short notice but may not start admitting if cases continue to decline in the city at the current rate. Senior officials said they plan to retain the human resources for now at all three centres.

On May 15, at least 603 patients were transferred from the three jumbo centres – 243 in BKC, 184 in Dahisar and 176 from Mulund – to various BMC hospitals ahead of cyclone Tauktae. The three centres have since been undergoing repairs after they were damaged by the cyclone. Dr Shivkumar Yadav, incharge of the Dahisar centre, said before the cyclone hit, they had moved 88 ICU patients to other hospitals and discharged 100 patients. A new ICU flooring is being laid at the Dahisar centre.

“The ICU flooring was peeling in some places and had become uneven. The entire centre will be ready in a week’s time,” an official from the centre said.

At the Mulund jumbo centre, Dr Abhay Naik said they require a structural audit to assess the centre’s stability. “Strong winds shook the centre when the cyclone hit. We have to ensure all leakages are plugged. In some wards, water could seep in,” Naik said. The Mulund jumbo centre has only four ICU patients at present. Officials said they need to ensure that flooding and leakage-related issues do not affect the work during the monsoon.

At the BKC centre, Dean Dr Rajesh Dere said they are ready to reopen by June 1. The centre is undergoing basic repair of leakages. Dere said while the centre suffered no major damage, it also faced issues of flooding and leakages. “We can reopen from June 1; our staffers are ready. Admission will be based on war room referral and what the BMC decides,” he added.