BMC to fast-track project, aims to start building houses in 3 years

IN A bid to fast-track the long pending Ashraya Yojana for conservancy staff members responsible for sanitation work across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to appoint a new set of project management consultants. The BMC has set a target of constructing the houses in the next three years.

In 2009 and 2012, the BMC had appointed four consultants for the project for revamping the conservancy staff’s residential quarters, which were in poor shape. But so far, nothing much has happened and only projects in Dadar and Colaba have taken off. There are about 28,000 conservancy staff in the BMC. The civic body has decided to appoint 28 consultants for 28,000 tenants living in poor conditions in old buildings. Residential accommodation of conservancy staff are spread across 39 spots across the city. The civic body has started work at some locations like Gautam Nagar, Rajwadkar Street and Walpakhadi.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Praveen Darade said, “We will appoint one consultant for about 1,000 tenants. This will speed up the work. The consultants will get the responsibility, starting from designing the project to appointing the contractor. We have floated tenders for appointing the work on design and build basis…”