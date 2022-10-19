scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

BMC to explore treatment of effluent water to potable quality at its STPs

Vasant Gaikwad, Chief Engineer of BMC’s water supply projects department, said on Tuesday, “Presently, this is at the conceptual stage. We have floated tenders to appoint a consultant to check the feasibility of this.”

In September, the BMC floated a tender for an ATTP at the Colaba plant. The project is being undertaken on a pilot basis.

MUMBAI MAY have advanced tertiary treatment of effluent water (sewage) at its existing sewage plants which would mean treating it to potable or drinking water quality. If all goes as per the plan, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may also integrate this treated water into the existing water supply system of the city.

According to the BMC tender, the consultant, on a six-month contract, will look at two aspects in particular: conversion of tertiary treated water to direct potable water with an advanced tertiary treatment plant (ATTP); and integration of this water with the water supply system. The study will be done for treated discharge from the sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Versova, Dharavi, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Worli, Bandra, and Malad.

The BMC planned to upgrade its STPs to tertiary treatment plants about a decade ago. Being the smallest, the Colaba STP was upgraded first for tertiary treatment of sewage, with a capacity to treat 25 million litres per day (MLD) and was commissioned in April 2020. In September, the BMC floated a tender for an ATTP at the Colaba plant. The project is being undertaken on a pilot basis.

Meanwhile, as a part of the proposed study, the consultant is required to study the legal and social aspects of usage of recycled water for drinking purposes, and suggest public awareness measures, such as a recycled water museum.

