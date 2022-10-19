BMC to explore treatment of effluent water: Plan evokes mixed response

Written by Trisha Luthria

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s plan to check the feasibility of integrating potable water generated from proposed advanced tertiary treatment of effluent water at Mumbai’s Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) has evoked a mixed response.

The civic body has clarified that it is only checking the feasibility of the project, and a consultant will be appointed for the same.

Vidya Vaidya, who is a part of multiple citizens forums in the city, said, “Citizens are likely to resist usage of treated sewage water for domestic purposes. Even today, Mumbaikars use multiple methods of filtering the water supplied by the BMC.” The civic body can begin by using this treated water for non-potable purposes, such as gardening, or for construction, she said.

Milind Mhaske, CEO of Praja Foundation, a non-profit organisation, said, “There is a requirement for recycled water in the city. However, for this to be successful, the use of correct technology is vital. There is a need to have a debate on whether such a project is a feasible option for Mumbai.”