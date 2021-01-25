BMC to evaluate consultants for underground water tank project

Last year, after severe flooding in Mumbai, the civic body decided to work on an idea to store excess rainwater in multiple underground ponds to prevent flooding, especially during high tide. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received responses from the companies of Netherlands, Japan and South Korea for consultancy on its underground water tank project to tackle flooding in Mumbai. Last year, after severe flooding in Mumbai, the civic body decided to work on an idea to store excess rainwater in multiple underground ponds to prevent flooding, especially during high tide.

Officials from the Storm Water Drain (SWD) department said after a tender was floated for appointing consultants for the project, companies from Japan, Netherlands and South Korea have shown interest in the project. “We have shared details of flooding patterns and locations in the city during heavy rainfall with these firms. We are studying their responses for qualification. If all goes as per plan, it will take about five years to create such underground water tanks across the city, “said a senior SWD department official.

Consultants will be tasked to study geographical conditions, rock and soil nature, and stormwater of the city. Officials said the consultant will be given a year’s time to prepare its report. The consultancy will cost the civic body Rs 31 crore. Officials said the civic body is also discussing if stored water in tanks can be reused for non-potable purposes or can be thrown into the sea with help of small pumps during low tide.

Last year, then Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi had initiated the construction of a huge underground tunnel to store excess rainwater on the line of Tokyo’s flood tunnel. Experts from Japan had visited the city and given their opinion that such tunnels can be constructed in Mumbai. Pardeshi had also involved Japan International Cooperation agency (JICA) for funding. Following these developments, civic bodies made a provision of Rs 5 crore in the budget in February. However, officials said no progress has been made yet