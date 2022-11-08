scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

BMC to empanel agencies to hold online exams for vacant posts

Recently it floated tenders to invite these agencies with their proposals.

In the general administration department alone, 1,800 positions of clerks are vacant.

For ease and transparency during hiring to fill vacancies, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will empanel agencies for conducting various competitive online examinations. Recently it floated tenders to invite these agencies with their proposals.

Miliand Sawant, joint municipal commissioner incharge of the General Administration Department in BMC said, “The tender is for empanelling the agencies. Once such empanelment happens, every department can take agencies from this set and give work orders.” BMC’s move follows a government resolution of May 2022 describing the criteria based on which such recruitment agencies can be appointed. The agencies will be responsible for end-to-end organisation of these online examinations such as collection of applications and examination fees. They will also be the ones issuing admit cards, preparation of the question bank software for reshuffling, making question sets and conducting online computer-based examinations.

In the general administration department alone, 1,800 positions of clerks are vacant, according to Sawant. As per Sainath Rajadyaksha, who heads the BMC engineers’ workers union, 35 per cent posts are vacant at the engineers’ levels.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 03:57:09 am
