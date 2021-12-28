BMC to develop bird-friendly gardens

For the project, the BMC will not have to spend money as it will be undertaken under CSR fund by NGO Nature Forever Societies, says Pardesi.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to develop ‘bird friendly’ gardens in the city. Under the ‘conservation of birds’ initiative, the civic body will identify 50 gardens across the city where these bird parks can be developed.

On Tuesday, during the second meeting of the city’s biodiversity management committee, the idea of planting tree species (native and fruit bearing) in the civic gardens that can attract more birds was discussed. A presentation was made by a Nashik-based NGO that has come up with the idea of creation of bird parks, installation of bird feeders and nest boxes.

“Birds play a crucial role in increasing biodiversity by pollination. The NGO will be given some space on BMC gardens where they can create biodiversity to attract birds. We will now start identifying the gardens,” said Jeetendra Pardesi, superintendent of gardens and secretary of the biodiversity committee.

For the project, the BMC will not have to spend money as it will be undertaken under CSR fund by NGO Nature Forever Societies, says Pardesi.

“The idea of bird conservation is to increase the population of other birds than pigeon and crow that are seen more commonly. In Mumbai, due to rapid urbanization and modern architecture, there is hardly any natural habitat for birds. Keeping this in mind, we approached corporations to develop conservation areas,” said Mohammed Dilawar, president of Nature Forever Societies.

There are at least 600 gardens in the city.

Meanwhile, the BMC is planning to create facilities for cremation of animals in all 24 wards. “Each ward should have cremation areas for animals. Also, a garden with Ayurvedic plants should be developed,” said Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who is also a member of the committee.

According to BMC officials, more areas below flyovers will be used for vertical gardens. The BMC is also encouraging installation of percolation pits in housing societies to improve groundwater level.