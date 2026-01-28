BMC to deploy 28 high-tech machines as Mumbai’s air quality hits ‘unhealthy’ levels 21 times in one month

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reveals that Mumbai experienced 21 days of unhealthy AQI readings between January 1 and January 27, while only six days were classified as satisfactory. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

To address the declining air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is implementing a localised approach to reduce pollution levels.

According to civic officials, this strategy will involve targeted interventions in various municipal wards that consistently record unhealthy AQI levels.

Senior officials told The Indian Express that as part of this initiative, BMC is acquiring 28 automatic sweeping machines to clear road dust. Additionally, the BMC will deploy vehicle-mounted mist spraying vans to eliminate suspended particulate matter from the air by spraying water. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reveals that Mumbai experienced 21 days of unhealthy AQI readings between January 1 and January 27, while only six days were classified as satisfactory. During this period, the average AQI in Mumbai ranged between 120 and 150, which is considered moderate and unhealthy for vulnerable groups, including senior citizens and children.