BMC to deploy 28 high-tech machines as Mumbai’s air quality hits ‘unhealthy’ levels 21 times in one month

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reveals that Mumbai experienced 21 days of unhealthy AQI readings between January 1 and January 27, while only six days were classified as satisfactory. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
To address the declining air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is implementing a localised approach to reduce pollution levels.
According to civic officials, this strategy will involve targeted interventions in various municipal wards that consistently record unhealthy AQI levels.
Senior officials told The Indian Expressthat as part of this initiative, BMC is acquiring 28 automatic sweeping machines to clear road dust. Additionally, the BMC will deploy vehicle-mounted mist spraying vans to eliminate suspended particulate matter from the air by spraying water. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reveals that Mumbai experienced 21 days of unhealthy AQI readings between January 1 and January 27, while only six days were classified as satisfactory. During this period, the average AQI in Mumbai ranged between 120 and 150, which is considered moderate and unhealthy for vulnerable groups, including senior citizens and children.
Targeted approach: How will it work?
In addition to monitoring the overall AQI levels, the BMC is also keeping track of AQI data from 28 localised monitoring stations across the city. Civic officials told The Indian Express that if a particular location shows a dip in AQI readings, immediate actions such as spraying water on roads and using mist guns in the air will be initiated.
“Last week, the AQI stations in Andheri East had started to show a consistent dip in AQI, soon after which we deployed our own ward-level officials to find out the cause. If we detect open burning of garbage in any place, then we take efforts to stop it. If we find out that the area is filled with dust due to construction work or similar activity, then immediate sprinkling of water is being taken up,” Avinash Dhakane, BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner who is also in charge of the environment department, told The Indian Express.
Dhakane also confirmed that the BMC is acquiring 28 sweeping machines for dust clearance in Mumbai.
“These machines will carry out sweeping of Mumbai’s all major roads on a routine basis. They will be better equipped to clear the dust along the curbs, which can be otherwise challenging with vehicles parked on both sides,” Dhakane said.
Sweeping will be conducted from the north end to the south end in the morning, and from south to north in the evening, he added. Moreover, the BMC has floated tenders to procure vehicle-mounted mist spraying vans for nine municipal wards in the western and eastern suburbs, including areas such as Andheri, Jogeshwari, Malad, Borivali, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, and Mulund. Civic officials stated that each of these wards will receive one dedicated misting vehicle for regular water spraying.
Till now, vehicle-mounted misting machines were only available in a few south Mumbai wards, which were deployed across the city to carry out routine activities.
“By adding more vehicles to our fleet, we will be able to cut down response time. Dust displacement and emission have been regarded as one of the major contributing factors behind poor AQI in Mumbai. Therefore, it is important to carry out sprinkling of water regularly,” said a BMC officer.
