Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to demolish and reconstruct 3 bridges in Bhandup

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cleared a proposal to demolish and reconstruct three bridges in Bhandup area that were declared dilapidated.

According to the proposal, the BMC is going to spend Rs 29 crore on the demolition and reconstruction of three bridges to aid pedestrians in crossing Usha Nagar nullah in Bhandup (East).

“The bridge was in dilapidated condition and an earlier structural audit suggested the demolition of these bridges. The pillars of all three are in poor condition,” said an official, adding that the work was expected to be completed by next year.

The civic body has awarded the contract to API Civilcon for the demolition and reconstruction of the three bridges.