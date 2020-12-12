BMC to decide on firecracker ban during New Year celebrations

During New Year celebrations, people burst firecrackers. Taking note of this, a possibility of a ban on firecrackers could be explored.

The BMC is likely to decide next week whether a ban on firecrackers will be imposed in Mumbai during New Year celebrations.

“Appropriate decision will soon be taken regarding the use of firecrackers during New Year celebrations,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said on Friday. Sources in BMC said a meeting will be held next week to discuss the issue.

Last month, during Diwali, due to the pandemic and fearing that bursting of firecrackers could lead to health complications among Covid-19 patients, the BMC had banned the use of crackers. It had only allowed the use of less noisy firecrackers on the evening of Diwali. Also, following Delhi and other states, it had restricted the use of firecrackers till November 30 in Mumbai.

“During New Year celebrations, people burst firecrackers. Taking note of this, a possibility of a ban on firecrackers could be explored. The number of Covid-19 cases are under control but we don’t want to take a risk since over 800 people are still testing positive daily in the city,” said a civic body official.

Meanwhile, Kakani indicated that BMC teams will continue to visit popular night clubs and pubs to ensure that they are operating as per guidelines considering the pandemic.

“We have formed two teams in each ward, comprising officials from the health department, fire brigade and security department. These teams will conduct random checks on pubs and night clubs. Police’s help will also be taken,”he added.

Last week, BMC had raided two night clubs at Lower Parel and Bandra, where customers were found without masks and flouting social distancing norms. The two clubs have been booked by the police.

