BMC to create urban forest on 3-acre plot in industrial Marol

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to convert a three-acre plot in the industrial zone in Marol in Andheri east into an urban forest. The project is estimated to cost Rs 6 crore. An urban forest encompasses the trees and shrubs in an urban area along the streets and utility corridors.

The site was selected after the Mumbai Climate Action Plan stated that the Marol industrial estate in the K East Ward had the lowest tree cover in the city with high mean land surface temperature. The study indicated an increase in land surface temperature over a decade, before and after the Metro Line 1 was built.

The observed land surface temperature along the Metro stretch before the construction between 2005 and 2010 has been 29.27 degrees Celsius to 33.64 degrees Celsius. However, after Metro construction, there has been an increase in land surface temperature from 32.65 to 38.83 degrees Celsius, said officials.

The civic body said the urban forest will increase vegetation cover, lower mean land surface temperature and develop accessible public open space. The three-acre plot also runs along the Mithi River, which the BMC aims to develop as a buffer zone and water retention zone . The BMC’s planning department said funds for the project will come through District Planning Committee to revitalise suburban Mumbai through tactical urban interventions. Tactical urbanism looks at improving cities through low-cost and temporary changes in a phased manner.

“We plan to make this an area where students can come and learn about urban forest and its benefits. The proposed plant list will include large flowering and shady trees, bamboo, palms, ground cover, grasses, fern, creepers, climbers and shrubs. We also plan to have a board walkway, which will be a wooden walkway over the forest giving visitors an overview,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, planning department.